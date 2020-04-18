The Cranberries are celebrating a major milestone after the music video for their 1994 hit "Zombie" has passed the 1 billion views mark on YouTube.
Fergal Lawler had this to say, "We are so delighted with the news that 'Zombie' has reached 1 billion views on YouTube. We are sure Dolores has a big, proud smile on her face too. Thank you so much to all our fans around the world for supporting us over so many years. Hopefully you are all safe and well and managing to find some hope and positivity in our music."
Noel Hogan said, "For 'Zombie' to reach 1 billion views has been a long road and another milestone for the band. Little did we think twenty something years ago that this song would stand the test of time and mean so much too so many. All we can say is thank you to the fans for all they have done for us."
Mike Hogan added, "I can still remember making such a great video and seeing the impact that it had - and still does - on people. Big shout out to all The Cranberries fans around the world - thanks so much." Watch the video below:
The Cranberries Streaming 'In The End'
The Cranberries Release Animated Music Video
The Cranberries To End With Final Album Following Dolores' Death
The Cranberries Surviving Members Releasing Final Sessions Album
The Cranberries Producer Tributes 'Irish Songbird' Dolores O'Riordan
The Cranberries Dolores O'Riordan Cause of Death Under Investigation
The Cranberries' Dolores O'Riordan Dead At 46
Slipknot Unmasked: All Out Life Documentary Streaming Online- The Cranberries 'Zombie' Passes 1 Billion Views- John Prine Remembered By Austin City Limits With Special- more
Sass Jordan - Rebel Moon Blues
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring 2020 Travel Products Edition
Robertas Semeniukas - Backstage Stories
Singled Out: Witch Taint's Sons Of Satan
Slipknot Unmasked: All Out Life Documentary Streaming Online
The Cranberries 'Zombie' Passes 1 Billion Views
John Prine Remembered By Austin City Limits With Special Episode
Europe Unplug To Aid Covid-19 Fight
Kansas Release 'Throwing Mountains' Video
From Ashes To New Release 'Panic' Video
Black Orchid Empire Release 'Death From Above' Visualiser
Disconnected Release 'Unstoppable' Video