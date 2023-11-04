The Cranberries Debut Going Gold For 30th Anniversary Reissue

Island/UMe are celebrating the 30th anniversary of The Cranberries' debut album "Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can't We?," by releasing a solid gold colored vinyl of the record on December 1st.

Reybee sent over these details: Originally released on March 1, 1993, Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can't We? hit the No. 1 spot in both the UK and Ireland and has sold more than six million copies worldwide. Spawning two Top Ten singles - the debut lead single "Dreams" and its mainstream breakthrough follow-up "Linger" which cemented the band's position within the rock world, the album highlighted the unique vocal stylings of Dolores O'Riordan (whose untimely passing in 2018 rocked the music industry). Combining Gaelic, Catholic, and indie vocal influences, O'Riordan coupled her relatable lyrics that captured the frustrations of late adolescence, giving these songs universal appeal. In the 30 years since its release, this carefully crafted debut has stood the test of time as a landmark album.

Says drummer Fergal Lawler, "We wanted to do something special for you, our fans, as you have been so supportive since this this album was released 30 years ago," Fergal continues. "'Linger' first became a big hit in America and that had a knock-on effect and broke the album around the world. We are eternally grateful to you for that."

Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can't We? Gold Vinyl can be pre-ordered here.

