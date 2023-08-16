Singled Out: The Man Who's Dreams (The Cranberries)

Toronto Rockers The Man Who recently released their take on the Cranberries classic "Dreams". To celebrate, we asked them to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

We didn't set out to do a cover song, the song just found us. We had been working on new music from a small studio we set up at a cottage in southern Ontario. It was one of those magical weeks where music was just pouring out of us. We were having so much fun and vibing and not stressing about the results. We wrote some of our favourite songs to date during this time.

Somehow, we got talking about the Cranberries and just started organically jamming to "Dreams". We felt instantly connected to the song. It has such a nostalgic sound to it, that transports you back to simpler times. It feels like a movie. Which was fitting since we just signed on with Primary Wave, one of the biggest sync houses around.

Things were just fitting together so perfectly. I hope one day this version of "Dreams" will find its way into a film. It's haunting and melancholic but also optimistic. We love when people find this song. Thanks for helping it find its home.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below

