Van Halen scored a massive hit with their keyboard driven song "Jump" from their "1984" album, but the producer Ted Templeman feared the song would be a jump too far, according to his biographer Greg Renoff.
Templeman teamed up with Renoff to create the biography "A Platinum Producer's Life In Music" and Renoff spoke with 80's Glam MetalCast podcast to promote the book.
During the interview, Renoff shared (via Sleazeroxx), "Ted didn't think 'Jump' would fit with Van Halen's catalog at first. He thought it was too keyboard driven and too much of a left turn for the band.
"Ted hated the idea of Van Halen breaking up. He did everything in his power to stop it from happening. Even though he thought there was no of replacing the original Van Halen, Ted thought it was amazing to work with the Eat 'Em And Smile Band. He thought the musicianship was off the charts." Check out the episode below:
Sammy Hagar Rocks Van Halen For Lockdown Sessions Video
Eddie Van Halen Responsible To Change In Direction Says Hagar
Van Halen In The Studio For 'Women And Children First' Anniversary
David Lee Roth Delivering 'Timeless' Van Halen Set Live
Van Halen's David Lee Roth Postpones Las Vegas Residency Shows
Van Halen Producer Ted Templeman Releasing Autobiography
Van Halen's David Lee Roth Talks Health Cost Of Touring
Van Halen's David Lee Roth Still Has It Says Vai
Van Halen's David Lee Roth Addresses Voice Criticisms
Bon Jovi Cancel Summer 2020 Tour- Lamb Of God Push Back Release Of New Album- Van Halen Jumped Too Far Feared Templeman- Metallica Streaming Full Munich Concert- more
David Hasselhoff - Open Your Eyes
Sass Jordan - Rebel Moon Blues
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring 2020 Travel Products Edition
Robertas Semeniukas - Backstage Stories
Bon Jovi Cancel Summer 2020 Tour
Lamb Of God Push Back Release Of New Album
Van Halen Jumped Too Far Feared Templeman
Metallica Streaming Full Munich Concert This Week
Volbeat Relaunch Official Bootleg Series
Currents Deliver 'A Flag To Wave' Video
August Burns Red Recruit Silverstein Singer For Quarantine Video
Foreigner Star Releases 'Why Corona?' Video