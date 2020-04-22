.

Beatles Announce Online Sing-A-Along Watch Party

Keavin Wiggins | 04-22-2020

Beatles

The Beatles will have a special treat for fans this weekend when they release their animated film "Yellow Submarine" worldwide as a live Sing-A-Long.

The legendary band's camp revealed that the one-time-only event will be taking place via the band's official YouTube channel this Saturday, April 25th at 9AM PST/12PM EST

The stream will feature the restored film in a Sing-A-Long version that will include the song lyrics at the bottom of the screen for the whole world to sing along to. Check out the premiere below:


