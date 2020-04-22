Ozzy Osbourne Explains Reluctance To Do Residency

Ozzy Osbourne is preparing to launch the UK and European leg of his No More Tours 2 farewell trek this fall and while he promises that this won't be end to his performing live, he explains why he is reluctant to do something like a Las Vegas residency.

The Black Sabbath legend was asked by Classic Rock magazine for their current issue if the upcoming shows will be his last and he responded, "Well, what I said was I'm not touring the world any more. I can't.

"I'll do shows instead of going on a world tour. By the time I go to Europe I'm usually burnt out, so I'm going to do a European tour then take a break for as much as I want."

He then discussed the option of launching a residency and explained why he is reluctant to embrace the idea, "Do you know what the thing is now? Everyone does this thing in Las Vegas. If I ever have to do that, that will be interesting, because I don't like doing more than one night at one place."





