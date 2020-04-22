Ozzy Osbourne is preparing to launch the UK and European leg of his No More Tours 2 farewell trek this fall and while he promises that this won't be end to his performing live, he explains why he is reluctant to do something like a Las Vegas residency.
The Black Sabbath legend was asked by Classic Rock magazine for their current issue if the upcoming shows will be his last and he responded, "Well, what I said was I'm not touring the world any more. I can't.
"I'll do shows instead of going on a world tour. By the time I go to Europe I'm usually burnt out, so I'm going to do a European tour then take a break for as much as I want."
He then discussed the option of launching a residency and explained why he is reluctant to embrace the idea, "Do you know what the thing is now? Everyone does this thing in Las Vegas. If I ever have to do that, that will be interesting, because I don't like doing more than one night at one place."
Ozzy Osbourne Offering Up Merch For A Cure
Ozzy Osbourne's Treatment Delayed, Not Canceled
Ozzy Osbourne Cancels Parkinson's Treatment
Stay Home For Ozzy Urges Kelly Osbourne
Ozzy Osbourne Producer Andrew Watt Has Covid-19
Ozzy Osbourne Releases 'Ordinary Man' Video
Ozzy Osbourne Reveals The Best Medication He Needs
Ozzy Osbourne Previews Ordinary Man Video
Ozzy Osbourne Pulls Out Of SXSW Due To Coronavirus
Ozzy Osbourne Explains Reluctance To Do Residency- Dead & Company Cancel Summer Tour- Falling In Reverse's Derek Jones Dead At 35- Foo Fighters- more
David Hasselhoff - Open Your Eyes
Sass Jordan - Rebel Moon Blues
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring 2020 Travel Products Edition
Robertas Semeniukas - Backstage Stories
Ozzy Osbourne Explains Reluctance To Do Residency
Dead & Company Cancel Summer Tour
Falling In Reverse's Derek Jones Dead At 35
Foo Fighters Getting All-Star Cover For Covid-19 Relief
Peter Frampton Cancels Farewell Tour Dates
Queen Rock 'We Are The Champions' In Lockdown Jam
Gilby Clarke Releases 'Rock N Roll Is Getting Louder' Video
Singled Out: Stay Over's Happy