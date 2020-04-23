Whitesnake Streaming Previously-Unreleased Track

(hennemusic) Whitesnake are streaming a lyric video for the previously-unreleased track, "Always The Same", as a preview to a new collection of some of their heaviest songs.

Due June 19, "The Rock Album" presents a mix of tunes from the past three decades, including "Still Of The Night", "Love Ain't No Stranger", and their 1987 smash, "Here I Go Again."

Recorded during sessions for their thirteenth record, 2019's "Flesh & Blood", "Always The Same" is the lone new track in the compilation. "All the songs have been revisited, remixed and remastered," writes singer David Coverdale in the liner notes for the set. "Some have been musically embellished where my co-producer Michael McIntyre, my new mixer Christopher Collier and I felt it appropriate or necessary to bring out the best in these songs."

"The Rock Album" will be available on CD, a double-LP set pressed on 180-gram, white vinyl, and via digital and streaming services. Watch the lyric video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





