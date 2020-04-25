Ozzy Osbourne Selling Merch For A Cure

Ozzy Osbourne is celebrating Parkinson's Awareness Month, a disease that he himself is battling, by donating a portion of the proceeds from his tour merchandise to charity.
The Black Sabbath legend revealed in January that he has been diagnosed with a form of Parkinson's disease and his is observing the awareness month by raising funds for Keep Memory Alive.
Ozzy had this to say, "I am pleased to be supporting Keep Memory Alive as part of national Parkinson's Awareness Month. Keep Memory Alive funds essential support and educational programs for patients and their families and is committed to ensuring progress towards better treatments and ultimately a cure." Fans can purchase tour merch and help the cause here.
