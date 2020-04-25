Pink Floyd Streaming Classic Concert Film

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd continue their new weekly series of concert videos with a stream of their 1972 film, "Live At Pompeii." Directed by Adrian Maben, the project captures the band performing without an audience in the historic Roman amphitheatre of Pompeii over four days in the fall of 1971.

The 2016 re-edited version of the concert - as featured in "The Early Years 1965-1972" box set - presents the complete performance of the group's 1971 epic, "Echoes", in one clip, while it was previously cut into two segments for the original film version.

"Live At Pompeii" will appear online as part of the month-long YouTube Film Festival for a period of 24 hours only. Guitarist David Gilmour returned to Italy to perform at the legendary location in 2016, as captured on his own "Live At Pompeii" release.

Pink Floyd recently launched the four-part weekly concert series with a stream of a 1994 London show from the band's Division Bell tour, as seen on the home release, "Pulse." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Pink Floyd Reunion Wouldn't Be Nice For Waters

Pink Floyd Launch Weekly Classic Concert Streams

Pink Floyd To Stream Full Concert Videos During Pandemic

Nick Mason Streams Performance Of Vintage Pink Floyd Track

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Postpones Spring Tour

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Streams 2019 Performance Of Classic

Pink Floyd, Radiohead Stars Featured In New Vinyl Documentary

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason To Release Live At The Roundhouse Package

Pink Floyd Stream Restored Shine On You Crazy Diamond Live Video

More Pink Floyd News



