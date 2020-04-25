Pink Floyd Streaming Classic Concert Film

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd continue their new weekly series of concert videos with a stream of their 1972 film, "Live At Pompeii." Directed by Adrian Maben, the project captures the band performing without an audience in the historic Roman amphitheatre of Pompeii over four days in the fall of 1971.
The 2016 re-edited version of the concert - as featured in "The Early Years 1965-1972" box set - presents the complete performance of the group's 1971 epic, "Echoes", in one clip, while it was previously cut into two segments for the original film version.
"Live At Pompeii" will appear online as part of the month-long YouTube Film Festival for a period of 24 hours only. Guitarist David Gilmour returned to Italy to perform at the legendary location in 2016, as captured on his own "Live At Pompeii" release.
Pink Floyd recently launched the four-part weekly concert series with a stream of a 1994 London show from the band's Division Bell tour, as seen on the home release, "Pulse." Watch the video here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
