Everyone Dies In Utah Give Post Malone Metal Makeover

Keavin Wiggins | 04-27-2020

Everyone Dies In Utah

Texas rockers Everyone Dies In Utah are continuing their Quarantine Covers and this time they have shared a metal cover of Post Malone's "Circles".

Frontman Danny Martinez had this to say about the lastest video, "If there's one good thing that has come out of this whole Coronavirus situation, it is that it's given us ample time to work on new music.

"While working on new original material, we invested some time to work on some really fun covers as well. Please enjoy our cover of Circles by Post Malone." Listen to the cover below:


