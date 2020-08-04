Former Guns N' Roses Star Bumblefoot Unplugs For Soundgarden Classic

Acclaimed guitarist Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (Guns N' Roses / Sons Of Apollo) has a music video for his acoustic cover of the Soundgarden classic "The Day I Tried To Live".
The track is one of six covers that will be included in the upcoming "Barefoot 3" EP, Ron's acoustic covers series that is set to be released via Bandcamp on June 5th.
In addition to the Soundgarden track, the EP will feature Ron's unplugged take on Elton John's "Tiny Dancer," Asia's "Only Time Will Tell", Dexys Midnight Runners' "Come On Eileen", Rufus & Chaka Khan's "Tell Me Something Good ", as well as an acoustic version of "Sleepwalking". Watch the video below:
