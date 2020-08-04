.

Former Guns N' Roses Star Bumblefoot Unplugs For Soundgarden Classic

Keavin Wiggins | 08-04-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Bumblefoot

Acclaimed guitarist Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (Guns N' Roses / Sons Of Apollo) has a music video for his acoustic cover of the Soundgarden classic "The Day I Tried To Live".

The track is one of six covers that will be included in the upcoming "Barefoot 3" EP, Ron's acoustic covers series that is set to be released via Bandcamp on June 5th.

In addition to the Soundgarden track, the EP will feature Ron's unplugged take on Elton John's "Tiny Dancer," Asia's "Only Time Will Tell", Dexys Midnight Runners' "Come On Eileen", Rufus & Chaka Khan's "Tell Me Something Good ", as well as an acoustic version of "Sleepwalking". Watch the video below:


Related Stories


Former Guns N' Roses Star Bumblefoot Unplugs For Soundgarden Classic

Former Guns N' Roses Star Unplugs For New Covers

Joe Satriani Recruits Neal Schon, Bumblefoot and More For G4 Event

More Bumblefoot News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Sammy Hagar To Play First Pandemic-Era Concert- Def Leppard Mark 'Hysteria' Anniversary- Rolling Stones- Ozzy Osbourne Updates Fans On His Health- more

Reviews

Sites and Sounds: Texas Country At Sea

Singled Out: Mark May's My Last Ride

Singled Out: Ben Labat's So Much More

Singled Out: TEOA's A Million Miles Of Low Road

Smoke Fairies - Darkness Brings the Wonders Home

advertisement
Latest News

Sammy Hagar To Play First Pandemic-Era Concert

Def Leppard Mark 'Hysteria' Album Anniversary

Alice in Chains' William DuVall To Unplug For Special Show

The Rolling Stones Preview 'Scarlet' Video

Ozzy Osbourne Updates Fans On His Health

Jane's Addiction Reunite For Lollapalooza Stream

KISS and System Of A Down Lead Download Lineup

Deep Purple Preview Their Brand New Album 'Whoosh!'