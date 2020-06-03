.

Former Guns N' Roses Star Unplugs For New Covers

Keavin Wiggins | 06-03-2020

Bumblefoot

Former Guns N' Roses and current Sons Of Apollo guitarist Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal has shared a teaser clip for his brand new acoustic covers EP.

Thal will be releasing "Barefoot 3" on June 5th via Bandcamp and it will feature his unplugged take on songs from Elton John, Asia, Soundgarden and more.

The EP follows the recently release of "Barefoot 2" that included covers of tracks Paul McCartney, Iron Maiden, Billy Joel, The Police, and The Young Rascals. See the tracklisting for the new installment and watch the preview video below:

01. Sleepwalking (Bumblefoot)
02. Tiny Dancer (Elton John)
03. The Day I Tried To Live (Soundgarden)
04. Only Time Will Tell (Asia)
05. Come On Eileen (Dexys Midnight Runners)
06. Tell Me Something Good (Rufus & Chaka Khan)


