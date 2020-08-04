Ozzy Osbourne provided an update on his health during a SiriusXM Town Hall event and the metal legend says that he is about 75% recovered from the health issues that sidelined him last year.
The Black Sabbath legend and his wife Sharon and their son Jack did the interview to discuss their new Travel Channel show "The Osbournes Want To Believe".
Ozzy said of his health, "I'm not back to 100 percent. I'm about 75 percent there, but it's such a slow recovery. Spine surgery is bad news, man. I've been in such a bad state with pain; I'm still having a lot of pain.
"There was a point I was convinced that I was dying," he continued. "I was in that much discomfort and pain and misery. I thought they were all hiding it from me.
"I remember saying to Sharon, 'You've gotta level with me. Is it worse than you're making it out?' She says, 'No.' ... I've dropped all the medication for pain now." Check out the interview clip below:
The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne TV Premiere Announced
The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne Documentary Surprised Sharon
Ozzy Osbourne Working On New Studio Album
Ozzy Osbourne Helped By Son's MS Battle
Ozzy, Sharon, Jack Osbourne Launching New TV Series
Ozzy Osbourne Guitarist Recreates Black Sabbath Debut Album For 50th Anniversary
Virtual Ozzfest Event Streaming This Weekend
Ozzy Osbourne Gave Motley Crue Their Big Break Says Lee
Ozzy Osbourne Shares He Is 'Getting Better' Following Health Issues
Sammy Hagar To Play First Pandemic-Era Concert- Def Leppard Mark 'Hysteria' Anniversary- Rolling Stones- Ozzy Osbourne Updates Fans On His Health- more
Sites and Sounds: Texas Country At Sea
Singled Out: Mark May's My Last Ride
Singled Out: Ben Labat's So Much More
Singled Out: TEOA's A Million Miles Of Low Road
Smoke Fairies - Darkness Brings the Wonders Home
Sammy Hagar To Play First Pandemic-Era Concert
Def Leppard Mark 'Hysteria' Album Anniversary
Alice in Chains' William DuVall To Unplug For Special Show
The Rolling Stones Preview 'Scarlet' Video
Ozzy Osbourne Updates Fans On His Health
Jane's Addiction Reunite For Lollapalooza Stream
KISS and System Of A Down Lead Download Lineup
Deep Purple Preview Their Brand New Album 'Whoosh!'