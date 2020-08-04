Ozzy Osbourne Updates Fans On His Health

Ozzy Osbourne provided an update on his health during a SiriusXM Town Hall event and the metal legend says that he is about 75% recovered from the health issues that sidelined him last year.

The Black Sabbath legend and his wife Sharon and their son Jack did the interview to discuss their new Travel Channel show "The Osbournes Want To Believe".

Ozzy said of his health, "I'm not back to 100 percent. I'm about 75 percent there, but it's such a slow recovery. Spine surgery is bad news, man. I've been in such a bad state with pain; I'm still having a lot of pain.

"There was a point I was convinced that I was dying," he continued. "I was in that much discomfort and pain and misery. I thought they were all hiding it from me.

"I remember saying to Sharon, 'You've gotta level with me. Is it worse than you're making it out?' She says, 'No.' ... I've dropped all the medication for pain now." Check out the interview clip below:





