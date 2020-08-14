Lamb Of God, Mastodon, Weezer Lead Bill & Ted Soundtrack

Weezer have released a new song from the forthcoming "Bill & Ted Face the Music" soundtrack and the full tracklisting for the album has been revealed.
The new Weezer track is called "Beginning Of The End (Wyld Stallyns Edit)" and muisc video for the track has been released. The soundtrack will be hitting stores on August 28th.
The record will also feature tracks from Lamb Of God, Mastodon, Cold War Kids, Culture Wars and more. See the tracklist and watch the Weezer video below:
01. "Lost in Time" - Big Black Delta
02. "Big Red Balloon" - Alec Wigdahl
03. "Beginning of the End (Wyld Stallyns Edit)" - Weezer
04. "Story of Our Lives" - Cold War Kids
05. "Rufus Lives" - Mastodon
06. "Circuits of Time" - Big Black Delta
07. "Darkest Night" - POORSTACY
08. "The Death Of Us" - Lamb Of God
09. "Breaker" - FIDLAR
10. "Leave Me Alone" - Culture Wars
11. "Right Where You Belong" - Blame My Youth
12. "Face the Music" - Wyld Stallyns (feat. Animals As Leaders, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah)
13. "That Which Binds Us Through Time: the Chemical, Physical and Biological Nature of Love; an Exploration of the Meaning of Meaning, Part 1" - Wyld Stallyns
