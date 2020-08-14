Lamb Of God, Mastodon, Weezer Lead Bill & Ted Soundtrack

Weezer have released a new song from the forthcoming "Bill & Ted Face the Music" soundtrack and the full tracklisting for the album has been revealed.

The new Weezer track is called "Beginning Of The End (Wyld Stallyns Edit)" and muisc video for the track has been released. The soundtrack will be hitting stores on August 28th.

The record will also feature tracks from Lamb Of God, Mastodon, Cold War Kids, Culture Wars and more. See the tracklist and watch the Weezer video below:

01. "Lost in Time" - Big Black Delta

02. "Big Red Balloon" - Alec Wigdahl

03. "Beginning of the End (Wyld Stallyns Edit)" - Weezer

04. "Story of Our Lives" - Cold War Kids

05. "Rufus Lives" - Mastodon

06. "Circuits of Time" - Big Black Delta

07. "Darkest Night" - POORSTACY

08. "The Death Of Us" - Lamb Of God

09. "Breaker" - FIDLAR

10. "Leave Me Alone" - Culture Wars

11. "Right Where You Belong" - Blame My Youth

12. "Face the Music" - Wyld Stallyns (feat. Animals As Leaders, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah)

13. "That Which Binds Us Through Time: the Chemical, Physical and Biological Nature of Love; an Exploration of the Meaning of Meaning, Part 1" - Wyld Stallyns





