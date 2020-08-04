Mastodon Share 'Medium Rarities' Details and Announce Bill & Ted Track

Mastodon have revealed the track details for their forthcoming rarities collection, "Medium Rarities", and also announced a new song that will appear on the "Bill & Ted Face The Music" soundtrack.

"Rufus Lives" is a brand track for the film with the soundtrack set to hit stores on August 28th. The new rarities collection is being released on September 11th to celebrate the band's 20th anniversary.

It will be released in various formats including a special pink vinyl version and the band have shared the previously unreleased 2019 track "Fallen Torches" to preview the package.

They had this to say about the song, "'Fallen Torches' is an unreleased track from Mastodon that will appear for the first time on Medium Rarities - a collection of rare tracks released digitally for the first time.

"This classic Mastodon track was recorded in Atlanta in 2019, originally planned to be released in support of a European tour, the track was delayed so the band could focus on the release of Stairway to Nick John, a tribute to their late, long time manager Nick John, with proceeds going to the Hirshberg Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research in his honor.

"'Fallen Torches' is written by Mastodon and features guest vocals by longtime friend and collaborator Scott Kelly from the band Neurosis." See the tracklisting listing and listen to the song below:

1. Fallen Torches (Previously Unreleased)

2. A Commotion (cover - Feist)

3. Asleep in the Deep (Instrumental version)

4. Capillarian Crest (Live)

5. A Spoonful Weighs A Ton (cover - The Flaming Lips)

6. Toe To Toes (Instrumental version)

7. Circle of Cysquatch (Live)

8. Atlanta (Butthole Surfers Cover)

9. Jaguar God (Instrumental)

10. Cut You Up With A Linoleum Life (Aqua Teen Hunger Force)

11. Blood & Thunder (Live)

12. White Walker (Game of Thrones)

13. Halloween (Instrumental version)

14. Crystal Skull (Live)

15. Orion (cover - Metallica)

16. Iron Tusk (Live)





