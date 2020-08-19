Deep Purple Score Highest UK Chart Position In 40 Years

(hennemusic) Deep Purple have scored their highest UK album chart position in 40 years with their new release, "Whoosh!" According to the Official Charts Company, the group's 21st studio record enters the list at No. 4 to earn the milestone, which was last bested by 1980's "Deepest Purple" compilation reaching No. 1.
Deep Purple recorded the set with Bob Ezrin in Nashville, TN; it's their third consecutive project with the veteran producer, following 2013's "Now What?!" and 2017's "InFinite."
"Whoosh! was previewed with the lead single, "Throw My Bones", and the follow-ups "Man Alive" and "Nothing At All" before its arrival on August 7. Read more here.
