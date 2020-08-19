Singled Out: Betcha's Closer To The Sun

Nashville alt-rockers Betcha just released their brand new single "Closer to The Sun" and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

We wrote Closer To The Sun at the end of 2019 with our friend Nick Bailey. We had written a few other songs with him that we loved and felt like we were on a hot streak.

He came in with the idea of being "closer to the sun" and we instantly connected with it because it reminded us of a really cool moment we had as a band on tour last year.

We went into record our upcoming EP back in March and had to stop 2 days in because it was the week that COVID hit. Luckily we had tracked a majority of the drums, bass, and electric guitar and were able to finish vocals and some of the extra touches remotely with our producer JT Daly.

We are really excited to release this song because it has such an uplifting feel and think people will connect with it with the world being in such a weird state right now. Stay tuned for more bangers from the Betcha boys.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the band here





Related Stories

Betcha Get 'Closer To The Sun' With New Single and Video

More Betcha News



