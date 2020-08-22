.

Chris Cornell Statue Vandalized In Seattle

Keavin Wiggins | 08-22-2020

Chris Cornell

A statue of later Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell the Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP) in Seattle has been vandalized, and the his widow has shared her reaction to the defacement.

A vandal painted portions of the statue white, according to a photo that was shared by the local television station KIRO. See their post here.

Cornell's widow took to social media to share, : "My children and I are heartbroken to learn of the vandalization of Chris's statue at the Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle.

"The statue is not only a work of art but a tribute to Chris, his incomparable musical legacy and everything that he stood for. It represents Chris, who is beloved not only in Seattle, but worldwide.

"In the face of this hate and destruction, we are thankful once again to the fans who stood up to support him and showed such immense love. It lifted our hearts to hear that fans brought supplies and attempted to clean up the heartbreaking vandalism. The statue will be restored. Hate will not win."


