Ozzy Osbourne has shared a new trailer video for the upcoming premiere of the "A&E Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne" documentary.
The new clip shows Ozzy discussing the differences between his private and public side. He said, "I think there's a wild man in everybody. I'm a split personality. Ozzy Osbourne and John Osbourne is two different people,
"As a kid, I was afraid of everything. And so you just crawl into your hole, you know. You're an easy prey for the bullying. So when you do find a bit of booze or dope or whatever, you go (bleep) I found it. I could never get there again. Alcohol and dope and being a class clown sort of sums it all up you know."
A&E's Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne is scheduled to premiere on Labor Day (September 7th) at 9PM ET. Watch the trailer here.
Ozzy Osbourne Updates Fans On His Health
The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne TV Premiere Announced
The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne Documentary Surprised Sharon
Ozzy Osbourne Working On New Studio Album
Ozzy Osbourne Helped By Son's MS Battle
Ozzy, Sharon, Jack Osbourne Launching New TV Series
Ozzy Osbourne Guitarist Recreates Black Sabbath Debut Album For 50th Anniversary
Virtual Ozzfest Event Streaming This Weekend
Ozzy Osbourne Gave Motley Crue Their Big Break Says Lee
Van Halen Vs Van Hagar Debate Dumb Says Wolfgang- The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne Trailer Released- Metallica Streaming Full Mexico City Concert- more
MorleyView Deep Purple's Roger Glover
Jack Russell's Great White – Once Bitten Acoustic Bytes
Gypsy Pistoleros Singled Out Week: Una para todo es Bandido
Laura Wilde - Charmed + Dangerous
Singled Out: Fatherdude's Billions
Van Halen Vs Van Hagar Debate Dumb Says Wolfgang
The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne Trailer Released
Metallica Streaming Full Mexico City Concert
Buckcherry Guitarist Leaves Band
Robert Plant Revisits Cover Of Tim Buckley Classic
Trans-Siberian Orchestra Not Launching Annual Tour
Singled Out: The Coronas' Cold
Alter Bridge Frontman Myles Kennedy Working On New Album