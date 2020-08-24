The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne Trailer Released

Ozzy Osbourne has shared a new trailer video for the upcoming premiere of the "A&E Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne" documentary.

The new clip shows Ozzy discussing the differences between his private and public side. He said, "I think there's a wild man in everybody. I'm a split personality. Ozzy Osbourne and John Osbourne is two different people,

"As a kid, I was afraid of everything. And so you just crawl into your hole, you know. You're an easy prey for the bullying. So when you do find a bit of booze or dope or whatever, you go (bleep) I found it. I could never get there again. Alcohol and dope and being a class clown sort of sums it all up you know."

A&E's Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne is scheduled to premiere on Labor Day (September 7th) at 9PM ET. Watch the trailer here.





