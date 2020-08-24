Van Halen Vs Van Hagar Debate Dumb Says Wolfgang

Eddie Van Halen's son and band bassist Wolfgang was asked on social media by a fan if he preferred the David Lee Roth or the Sammy Hagar era of the band.

The debate over which version of the band has been raging for decades but Wolfgang diplomatically responded, "They both kick ass. The war is dumb. Enjoy whatever you want and don't hate someone else if they don't like what you like."

He then referenced his father Eddie by stating, "The same guy wrote the music too, so you're doing yourself a disservice for not at the VERY least checking the other side out."

That apparently did not satisfy some fans and he was pressed by one who asked, "Yes, but he's asking for your preference? Which era of VH do YOU personally prefer?" Wolfgang responded, "BOTH".





