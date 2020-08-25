Foreigner Share 'Head Games' Video From Reunion Concert

(hennemusic) Foreigner are streaming video of a 2017 performance of their classic track, "Head Games", which comes from a 2017 reunion concert that took place in Michigan.

The title track to the group's third record was a US Top 15 hit for the band, while the project continued their string of multi-platinum albums by selling 5 million copies in the States.

The footage is featured on the 2019 live package "Double Vision: Then And Now", which sees Mick Jones and the group's current lineup sharing the stage with original-era members Lou Gramm, Al Greenwood, Dennis Elliott, Ian McDonald and Rick Wills over two nights at the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, Mount Pleasant, MI.

Foreigner delivered the same 18-song show each night over two sets, with Gramm appearing early in the evening with the group's current members for an acoustic version of "Fool For You Anyway" from their self-titled 1977 debut. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Foreigner Share 'Cold As Ice' Video From Reunion Concert

Foreigner Celebrate Netflix Film With Isolation Video For Classic Hit

Foreigner, Kansas and Europe Cancel Summer Tour

Foreigner Star Releases 'Why Corona?' Video

Foreigner, Kansas and Europe Announce American Tour

Foreigner Expand Summer Tour Plans

Original Foreigner Singer Lou Gramm Explains Retirement

Lou Gramm Wants To Do More Foreigner Reunion Jams

Foreigner Reunite For 'Feels Like The First Time' Performance

More Foreigner News



