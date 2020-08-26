.

AFI Offhshoot Blaqk Audio Get Animated For 'Bird Sister'

Keavin Wiggins | 08-26-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Blaqk Audio

Blaqk Audio (featuring AFI's Davey Havok and Jade Puget), have released an animated music video for their new single "Bird Sister", from their brand new album "Beneath The Black Palms. "

Davey had the following to say about the new track and visual, "'Bird Sister' is a song of the magic of will, the subversion of control, the toppling of orthodoxy and the divinity of the feminine.

"The imagery was directly inspired by Jade's evocative title which he'd attached to the music that divined the melody of the top line. Upon first listen, I sang it as if I'd known it for years. The lyrics flowed the same." Watch the video below:


Related Stories


AFI Offhshoot Blaqk Audio Get Animated For 'Bird Sister'

AFI offshoot Blaqk Audio Release 'Hiss' Video From New Album

More Blaqk Audio News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Pantera, Slayer, Mastodon Stars Among 99 Metal Stars In Benefit Song- Power Trip Frontman Riley Gale Dead At 35- Halestorm's Lzzy Hale To Host AXS TV's 'A Year In Music'- more

Reviews

Ozzy Osborne Was The Monster Under My Bed

Singled Out: idle threat's Empty House

Gypsy Pistoleros Singled Out Week: Sangre till Dawn

MorleyView Deep Purple's Roger Glover

Singled Out: United Shapes' Peppermint

advertisement
Latest News

Pantera, Slayer, Mastodon Stars Among 99 Metal Stars In Benefit Song

Power Trip Frontman Riley Gale Dead At 35

Halestorm's Lzzy Hale To Host AXS TV's 'A Year In Music'

Scorpions Share Video Update About New Album Progress

Nick Mason Streams Performance Of Pink Floyd Classic 'See Emily Play'

The Distillers Announce Limited Edition 20th Anniversary Reissue

The Who Share 1970 Isle Of Wight Festival Footage

The Compulsions Announce 'Ferocious' New Album