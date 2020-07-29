AFI offshoot Blaqk Audio Release 'Hiss' Video From New Album

AFI offshoot Blaqk Audio have released a music video for their new track "Hiss". The track comes from the band's new album "Beneath The Black Palms".

The new record has been split into two parts with "Beneath The Black Palms - Side A", featuring five tracks, being released this week, followed by entire album on August 21st.

The band features AFI's Davey Havok and Jade Puget and Jade hasd this to say about the new single, "'Hiss' is a lovely slice of noisy darkness. Listen closely and you can hear the susurration of the palms."

Havok had this to say about the album, "Beneath the Black Palms is an affirmation, exaltation, and momentary illumination of rich, arcane shadows fortified by blinding and rapturous light.

"Musically a bird sister of Only Things We Love, our latest record more deeply traverses our EBM and futrurepop roots while also extending into moods unheard from us before. I am deeply excited to have the opportunity to share it with all." Watch the video below:





