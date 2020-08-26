Metallica, Megadeth, Judas Priest Stars In Flying V Movie

Members of Metallica, Megadeth, Judas Priest and Slayer are feature in the forthcoming 'Flying V' DVD, which is set to be released on September 11th.
The film, part of the "Inside Metal" series, features Megadeth's Dave Mustaine, Metallica's James Hetfield, Slayer's Kerry King, Michael Schenker, Judas Priest's KK Downing and Richie Faulkner, and more.
Here is the synopsis: "'Flying V' chronicles the origin of the most unique guitar on earth and its incredible influence on the history of rock and roll and heavy metal. Hear from the rock stars themselves as they describe how, when, and why the Flying V forever changed their careers and altered their entire approach to guitar playing.
"Journey inside the minds of the biggest icons of our era as they tell their riveting tales of discovery and passion for their beloved Flying V's. Exclusive interviews with members of Metallica, Megadeth, Slayer, Judas Priest, Mercyful Fate, Scorpions, Accept, Michael Schenker Group and more. This musical journey is one you will want to take over and over again as secrets of the Flying V guitar are revealed like never before!" Watch the trailer below:
