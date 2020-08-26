.

Metallica, Megadeth, Judas Priest Stars In Flying V Movie

Keavin Wiggins | 08-26-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Flying V

Members of Metallica, Megadeth, Judas Priest and Slayer are feature in the forthcoming 'Flying V' DVD, which is set to be released on September 11th.

The film, part of the "Inside Metal" series, features Megadeth's Dave Mustaine, Metallica's James Hetfield, Slayer's Kerry King, Michael Schenker, Judas Priest's KK Downing and Richie Faulkner, and more.

Here is the synopsis: "'Flying V' chronicles the origin of the most unique guitar on earth and its incredible influence on the history of rock and roll and heavy metal. Hear from the rock stars themselves as they describe how, when, and why the Flying V forever changed their careers and altered their entire approach to guitar playing.

"Journey inside the minds of the biggest icons of our era as they tell their riveting tales of discovery and passion for their beloved Flying V's. Exclusive interviews with members of Metallica, Megadeth, Slayer, Judas Priest, Mercyful Fate, Scorpions, Accept, Michael Schenker Group and more. This musical journey is one you will want to take over and over again as secrets of the Flying V guitar are revealed like never before!" Watch the trailer below:


Related Stories


Metallica, Megadeth, Judas Priest Stars In Flying V Movie

Flying Colors Release 'The Loss Inside' Video

Judas Priest Guitarist Reveals His Favorite Flying V Players

Darius Rucker Talks Guitars Including His Rockin' Flying V

More Flying V News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Pantera, Slayer, Mastodon Stars Among 99 Metal Stars In Benefit Song- Power Trip Frontman Riley Gale Dead At 35- Halestorm's Lzzy Hale To Host AXS TV's 'A Year In Music'- more

Reviews

Ozzy Osborne Was The Monster Under My Bed

Singled Out: idle threat's Empty House

Gypsy Pistoleros Singled Out Week: Sangre till Dawn

MorleyView Deep Purple's Roger Glover

Singled Out: United Shapes' Peppermint

advertisement
Latest News

Pantera, Slayer, Mastodon Stars Among 99 Metal Stars In Benefit Song

Power Trip Frontman Riley Gale Dead At 35

Halestorm's Lzzy Hale To Host AXS TV's 'A Year In Music'

Scorpions Share Video Update About New Album Progress

Nick Mason Streams Performance Of Pink Floyd Classic 'See Emily Play'

The Distillers Announce Limited Edition 20th Anniversary Reissue

The Who Share 1970 Isle Of Wight Festival Footage

The Compulsions Announce 'Ferocious' New Album