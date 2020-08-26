The Compulsions Announce 'Ferocious' New Album

The Compulsions have shared a video clip of the track "Funk #666", a track from their forthcoming album, "Ferocious," which is set to be released on November 13th.

The album features frontman Rob Carlyle joined by some notable musicians including former Guns N' Roses guitarist Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal, David Bowie album Earl Slick, former Raging Slab bassist Alec Morton, and former Dolls drummer Brian Delaney.

"I love all the tracks on Ferocious. But the music and lyrics of 'Funk #666' seem to really capture all the doom and gloom going on in the world today - and what's kinda eerie is I wrote that song five years ago!" says Carlyle.

Rob also explained the choice of the covers on the new album, "Ever since I started The Compulsions, the idea was to create a sound that lives somewhere between The Stones and GN'R. Like if you put Sticky Fingers and Appetite for Destruction in a blender.

"So, this time around, I thought let's just spell it out for people by actually covering those two bands. I've always loved 'Dead Flowers' and 'Dust N' Bones,' anyway, and I had a pretty good idea of how to put our own spin on those songs." Check out the teaser video below:





