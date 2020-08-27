Eddie Van Halen's 'Eruption' Given Bass Makeover By Song

Eddie Van Halen's son Wolfgang has shared a video of him performing his father's famed guitar solo track "Eruption," on bass guitar.
Wolfgang Van Halen continues to show his humor and shrug off criticisms from people on social media and he recently took to Twitter to demonstrate his chops with the video of him playing the guitar solo on bass.
He wrote, "So here it is, I guess. My entire album. 35 seconds of Eruption on bass. Stay tuned for album number 2 where I play 35 seconds of Spanish Fly on bass and nothing else." He added, "FUN FACT: I was not wearing pants when I recorded this".
One fan asked, "Someone teach you that?" and he responded, "Yes I am unable to learn anything on my own. I always keep my dad right next to me in case I need to learn something. He keeps wanting to go home but I won't let him." Check out his performance here.
