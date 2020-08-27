Eric Clapton Teams with Latin Musician To Reimagine Classic Song

Rock legend Eric Clapton took part in a re-recording of his 1998 track

"My Father's Eyes" with Latin percussionist Pedrito Martinez, recording guitar and vocals for the reimagining.

The original version of the track was a single from Clapton's 1998 album "Pilgrim", and was inspired by his own father, a Canadian soldier named Edward Fryer, whom he had never met.

The collaboration came after an unlikely meeting between Clapton and Martinez at the New York City Cuban restaurant Guantanamera several years ago, and when Pedrito got the idea to record the track from his new album, he reached out to Clapton to contribute to it.

Clapton went on to play guitar on two additional tracks on Pedrito's forthcoming album, "Acertijos" (Spanish for riddles), which is set to be released early next year. Check out their collaboration on the "My Father's Eyes" below:





