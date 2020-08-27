Rock legend Eric Clapton took part in a re-recording of his 1998 track
"My Father's Eyes" with Latin percussionist Pedrito Martinez, recording guitar and vocals for the reimagining.
The original version of the track was a single from Clapton's 1998 album "Pilgrim", and was inspired by his own father, a Canadian soldier named Edward Fryer, whom he had never met.
The collaboration came after an unlikely meeting between Clapton and Martinez at the New York City Cuban restaurant Guantanamera several years ago, and when Pedrito got the idea to record the track from his new album, he reached out to Clapton to contribute to it.
Clapton went on to play guitar on two additional tracks on Pedrito's forthcoming album, "Acertijos" (Spanish for riddles), which is set to be released early next year. Check out their collaboration on the "My Father's Eyes" below:
Axl Rose, Eric Clapton Lead Guests On Rolling Stones New Concert Film
Eric Clapton And B.B. King Stream Unreleased Track
Unreleased Eric Clapton and B.B. King Song Streaming Online
Eric Clapton Hosts Ginger Baker Tribute Concert
Eric Clapton Plays Prince Classic 'Purple Rain' 2019 In Review
Eric Clapton Does Plugged Version Of 'Layla' For First Time In Years 2019 In Review
Eric Clapton Releases 'For Love On Christmas Day' Video
Eric Clapton Releases 'Everyday Will Be Like A Holiday' Video
Eric Clapton Announces Ginger Baker Tribute Concert
Slayer Members Working On New Project- Eric Clapton Teams with Latin Musician To Reimagine Classic Song- Ozzy And Ronnie James Dio Were Always Friends- Van Halen- more
Singled Out: Eternal Frequency's Parasite
Ozzy Osborne Was The Monster Under My Bed
Singled Out: idle threat's Empty House
Gypsy Pistoleros Singled Out Week: Sangre till Dawn
MorleyView Deep Purple's Roger Glover
Slayer Members Working On New Project
Eric Clapton Teams with Latin Musician To Reimagine Classic Song
Ozzy And Ronnie James Dio Were Always Friends
Eddie Van Halen's 'Eruption' Given Bass Makeover By Song
Singled Out: Eternal Frequency's Parasite
Killswitch Engage Expand Debut Album For Anniversary Reissue
America Release Lyric Video For New Song 'Remembering'
Dregg Streaming New Song 'I'm Done'