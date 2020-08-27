.

Eric Clapton Teams with Latin Musician To Reimagine Classic Song

Keavin Wiggins | 08-27-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Eric Clapton

Rock legend Eric Clapton took part in a re-recording of his 1998 track
"My Father's Eyes" with Latin percussionist Pedrito Martinez, recording guitar and vocals for the reimagining.

The original version of the track was a single from Clapton's 1998 album "Pilgrim", and was inspired by his own father, a Canadian soldier named Edward Fryer, whom he had never met.

The collaboration came after an unlikely meeting between Clapton and Martinez at the New York City Cuban restaurant Guantanamera several years ago, and when Pedrito got the idea to record the track from his new album, he reached out to Clapton to contribute to it.

Clapton went on to play guitar on two additional tracks on Pedrito's forthcoming album, "Acertijos" (Spanish for riddles), which is set to be released early next year. Check out their collaboration on the "My Father's Eyes" below:


Related Stories


Eric Clapton Teams with Latin Musician To Reimagine Classic Song

Axl Rose, Eric Clapton Lead Guests On Rolling Stones New Concert Film

Eric Clapton And B.B. King Stream Unreleased Track

Unreleased Eric Clapton and B.B. King Song Streaming Online

Eric Clapton Hosts Ginger Baker Tribute Concert

Eric Clapton Plays Prince Classic 'Purple Rain' 2019 In Review

Eric Clapton Does Plugged Version Of 'Layla' For First Time In Years 2019 In Review

Eric Clapton Releases 'For Love On Christmas Day' Video

Eric Clapton Releases 'Everyday Will Be Like A Holiday' Video

Eric Clapton Announces Ginger Baker Tribute Concert

More Eric Clapton News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Slayer Members Working On New Project- Eric Clapton Teams with Latin Musician To Reimagine Classic Song- Ozzy And Ronnie James Dio Were Always Friends- Van Halen- more

Reviews

Singled Out: Eternal Frequency's Parasite

Ozzy Osborne Was The Monster Under My Bed

Singled Out: idle threat's Empty House

Gypsy Pistoleros Singled Out Week: Sangre till Dawn

MorleyView Deep Purple's Roger Glover

advertisement
Latest News

Slayer Members Working On New Project

Eric Clapton Teams with Latin Musician To Reimagine Classic Song

Ozzy And Ronnie James Dio Were Always Friends

Eddie Van Halen's 'Eruption' Given Bass Makeover By Song

Singled Out: Eternal Frequency's Parasite

Killswitch Engage Expand Debut Album For Anniversary Reissue

America Release Lyric Video For New Song 'Remembering'

Dregg Streaming New Song 'I'm Done'