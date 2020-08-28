Jodi Essex Shares 'God Bless The U.S.A'

Jodi Essex has delivered her southern rock take on Lee Greenwood's classic "God Bless The U.S.A.", after being inspired by a video of an acapella performance of the song.

Although, Jodi has heard the song numerous times, it was in the early dates of the pandemic in late March that she came across of the clip of Greenwood performing the song with The US Army Chorus and that inspired her record her own version of the track.

"Though I had heard this song so many times before, it had never affected me this way. I was immediately consumed with the will to do a version of this song. I wanted to actually sing it, this amazing expression of gratitude for our country and all it stands for - home of the free because of the brave."

She added, "I want people to feel proud of their country once again. Remember that men & women fought for our protection, for our freedom... nothing was in vain.

"Beyond what's happening politically, there are so many reasons to be grateful for our country and the people in it, period." Watch the lyric video below:





