Hookers & Blow Share Led Zeppelin Cover Featuring Frankie Banali

Guns N' Roses and Quiet Riot offshoot Hookers & Blow have shared their cover of the Led Zeppelin classic "Trampled Underfoot", which features Frankie Banali.

The band is dedicating the release of the track to Banali, who died earlier this month from cancer and they are donating a portion of the proceeds to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) in his memory.

The song will appear on the supergroup's forthcoming covers album, which will be released later this year. Alex Grossi had this to say about the track, which also features Mike Duda of W.A.S.P fame:

"This song was added into our live set during our first residency at the Whisky A Go Go in 2013 for Frankie Banali (Quiet Riot) to come down and jam on.

"When it came time to picking songs to cover for this record, naturally we had this one on the list, with Frankie on drums."

Grossi also shared the following tribute to his lost bandmate Banali earlier this month. He wrote, "Another Thunderbird has taken flight. Even though I have been preparing myself for this day for a while now, it is simply incomprehensible to me that you are really gone.

"I can't even begin to wrap my head around the fact that I won't be seeing you at the airport and behind the kit or hearing from you daily as I have for the past 16 years.

"I take comfort in knowing that your suffering is over and that your legacy will go on forever through the iconic music you helped create. You will always be with me in my heart and will live on through all of the knowledge and values you have instilled in me.

Rest in peace Frankie, until we meet again... Love Always, Alex

"P.S. - You and Kevin go easy on 'em up there, ok? ; )"

Check out the song below:



