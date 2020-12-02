.

Ozzy Osbourne Streams Blizzard Of Ozzy Yule Log

Bruce Henne | 12-02-2020

(hennemusic) Ozzy Osbourne is kicking off the holiday season by streaming the Blizzard Of Ozzy yule log. The fireplace feature delivers 72 minutes of music from the rocker and includes a soundtrack of 13 songs from his extensive solo career - from 1980's "Blizzard Of Ozz" through to 2020's "Ordinary Man."

Earlier this year, Ozzy scored his highest-charting solo album in the UK ever when "Ordinary Man" debuted at No. 3; the singer previously had two No. 1 albums in the country with Black Sabbath.

Ozzy recently announced rescheduled 2022 dates for the European leg of his "No More Tours 2" trek; the six-week series - previously slated for October 2020 - has been moved back two more years. Read more and check out the yule log here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.




