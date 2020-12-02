Singled Out: Taylor Colson's Tiffany's

Taylor Colson recently released a new single called "Tiffany's" and to celebrate she tell us about the track. Here is the story:
Tiffany's' is a song about redemption and finding your true self through toxicity in a previous relationship. I was able to really say 'f*&k it', and pour my entire heart out. The message of the song is SO important. It starts out talking about losing yourself and not even recognizing who you are. Once it gets to the chorus, You're able to take your power back and say well guess what, I eat my breakfast at Tiffany's. Never let anyone take away your confidence and self-worth. Know that you are special for being YOU and don't let anyone tell you otherwise. You are strong enough to walk away from a bad situation and you'll come out stronger than you could possibly imagine - I promise!
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch an acoustic version of the song for yourself below or grab the studio version here
Singled Out: Taylor Colson's Hurt Me
Metallica, Mastodon, Corey Taylor Lead Alice In Chains Tribute- Neal Schon Shares New Album Details- Brian May And Kerry Ellis Team Up For 'One Beautiful Christmas Day'- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Fun & Games Edition
On The Record: Holiday Gift Guide Edition - Hendrix, Elvis and Prince
Holiday Gift Guide: AC/DC, Jerry Garcia, Ready Steady Go
Yes - The Royal Affair Tour: Live from Las Vegas
MorleyView Judas Priest's Rob Halford
Metallica, Mastodon, Corey Taylor Lead Alice In Chains Tribute
Journey's Neal Schon Shares New Album Details
Brian May And Kerry Ellis Team Up For 'One Beautiful Christmas Day'
Steve Perry Shares New Acoustic Version Of Beatles Classic
Black Veil Brides Announce Alive And Burning 2 Streaming Event
Black Sabbath Expand 'Vol 4' For Deluxe Reissue
Ozzy Osbourne Streams Blizzard Of Ozzy Yule Log
MusiCares Launches Help For The Holidays