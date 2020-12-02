.

Singled Out: Taylor Colson's Tiffany's

Keavin Wiggins | 12-02-2020

Singled Out: Taylor Colson's Tiffany'sSingle art

Taylor Colson recently released a new single called "Tiffany's" and to celebrate she tell us about the track. Here is the story:

Tiffany's' is a song about redemption and finding your true self through toxicity in a previous relationship. I was able to really say 'f*&k it', and pour my entire heart out. The message of the song is SO important. It starts out talking about losing yourself and not even recognizing who you are. Once it gets to the chorus, You're able to take your power back and say well guess what, I eat my breakfast at Tiffany's. Never let anyone take away your confidence and self-worth. Know that you are special for being YOU and don't let anyone tell you otherwise. You are strong enough to walk away from a bad situation and you'll come out stronger than you could possibly imagine - I promise!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch an acoustic version of the song for yourself below or grab the studio version here




