Singled Out: Magic Dance's Restless Nights

Magic Dance have released a brand new album of 80s inspired rock called "Remnants" and to celebrate we asked mastermind Jon Siejka to tell us about the track "Restless Nights". Here is the story:
I wanted to write a song in the vein of something Mutt Lange would do with Def Leppard. Something over-produced, super melodic, and just layers upon layers of sound. But in my experience, just because you wish for a type of song doesn't mean you'll get it. I tried out a few demos and nothing seemed to work. Finally, by some spark of inspiration, I had a chorus that I was excited about. But I was struggling with the verses. I'd try idea after idea but couldn't get the feel right. So, I decided to get out my own little studio and change locations. Maybe a new vibe would shake things up, I thought. I ended up renting one of those hourly rehearsal spaces, which in this case was a converted basement in someone's apartment building. I set up my laptop there, sat down and went at it. It worked, and in a few hours, I was out of there with a brand-new song.
Lyrically, "Restless Nights" is about wasted youth; one borne of restlessness rather than recklessness. It's about a time in my life when I wanted more but was holding myself back. In the end, you realize that you can't change the past but you can learn from your regrets and use them as fuel for a better future.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here
Singled Out: Magic Dance's Never Go Back
Greta Van Fleet Stream New Song and Announce Album- David Lee Roth Talks Eddie Van Halen Tribute- Deftones Share Robert Smith Remix Of 'Teenager'- Underoath- more
The Champs Featuring Dave Burgess - Tequila Party
Holiday Gift Guide: Fun & Games Edition
On The Record: Holiday Gift Guide Edition - Hendrix, Elvis and Prince
Holiday Gift Guide: AC/DC, Jerry Garcia, Ready Steady Go
Yes - The Royal Affair Tour: Live from Las Vegas
Greta Van Fleet Stream New Song and Announce Album
David Lee Roth Talks Eddie Van Halen Tribute
Deftones Share Robert Smith Remix Of 'Teenager'
Underoath Share 'Define The Great Line' Livestream Recordings
Singled Out: Magic Dance's Restless Nights
Steel Panther Postpone Livestream Due To Covid-19
Eyehategod Share First New Song In 7 Years
Todd Rundgren Announces Virtual Tour