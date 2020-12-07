It will be a long time before any of the unreleased material in Eddie Van Halen's famed home-studio vaults will be released, according to his son Wolfgang.
The legendary guitarist's son wants to make sure that if the music is released, it is done in a respectful manner. He told The Oakland Press, "That's not gonna happen for a long time. I have no idea what's in there that would be worth releasing. To a certain extent, my dad released all the good stuff.
"Even without the intention to release, I want to archive it properly and digitize it, so everything is safe for years to come. It's going to be an incredibly difficult process and a very long process to do properly.
"I think when a very important musician passes, you usually see right away the compilations of unreleased music that maybe should have stayed unreleased, and it just seems like a cash grab to take hold of the moment.
"I've always disagreed with that, so if we're ever gonna do anything with the vault, I want to make sure we do it right and do something that dad would be okay with.
"So I humbly ask the Van Halen fan base to not hold their breath on this, because you'll pass out."
Wolfgang Van Halen Received An Outpouring Of Love
David Lee Roth Talks Eddie Van Halen Tribute
Eddie Van Halen Let Wolfgang Find His Own Voice With Solo Album
Van Halen's David Lee Roth Takes Shots At Sammy Hagar Via Art
Banger Film's Sam Dunn Wants To Make Van Halen Documentary
Sammy Hagar Gives Wolfgang Van Halen His Full Support
Eddie Van Halen Featured On Unearthed Jimi Hendrix Cover
Wolfgang Van Halen Scores No. 1 Hit On Billboard Chart
Wolfgang Van Halen Announces First Mammoth WVH Live Performance
Unreleased Van Halen Material Won't Be Released Soon- Metallica's 'Sad But True' Reimagined By The Hu- Gemini Syndrome Return With 'Reintegration'- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets: Pop, Country, Soul
The Champs Featuring Dave Burgess - Tequila Party
Holiday Gift Guide: Fun & Games Edition
On The Record: Holiday Gift Guide Edition - Hendrix, Elvis and Prince
Holiday Gift Guide: AC/DC, Jerry Garcia, Ready Steady Go
Unreleased Van Halen Material Won't Be Released Soon
Metallica's 'Sad But True' Reimagined By The Hu
Gemini Syndrome Return With 'Reintegration'
Architects Release 'Black Lungs' Video
All Time Low Revisits Monsters With Demi Lovato And blackbear
Art Of Shock Cover King Diamond's No Presents For Christmas
Brian Eno's Rams: Original Soundtrack Album Getting Limited CD Release
Cavo 'Lead On' With New Music Video