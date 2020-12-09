.

Metallica, Guns N' Roses, STP Offspring Suspect208 Release New Video

Keavin Wiggins | 12-09-2020

Suspect208, which is a new band featuring the sons of Metallica, Guns N' Roses, and Stone Temple Pilots' icons, have released a music video for their new single "All Black".

The band is fronted by Noah Weiland, the 20-year-old son of late Velvet Revolver and Stone Temple pilots singer Scott Weiland, and features Guns N' Roses/Velvet Revolver guitarist Slash's 18-year-old son London Hudson on drums and Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo's 16-year-old son Tye on bass.

The group filmed the music video at the famed Viper Room on the Sunset Strip and track follow's the group's debut single "Long Awaited". Watch the new clip below:




