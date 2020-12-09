Suspect208, which is a new band featuring the sons of Metallica, Guns N' Roses, and Stone Temple Pilots' icons, have released a music video for their new single "All Black".
The band is fronted by Noah Weiland, the 20-year-old son of late Velvet Revolver and Stone Temple pilots singer Scott Weiland, and features Guns N' Roses/Velvet Revolver guitarist Slash's 18-year-old son London Hudson on drums and Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo's 16-year-old son Tye on bass.
The group filmed the music video at the famed Viper Room on the Sunset Strip and track follow's the group's debut single "Long Awaited". Watch the new clip below:
AC/DC Premiere 'Demon Fire' Music Video- Eddie Van Halen To Be Honored By Wolfgang On Radio Takeover- Metallica, Guns N' Roses, STP Offspring Release Video- more.
Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets: Rock (Motorhead, Uriah Heep, Iggy And The Stooges, More)
Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets: Pop, Country, Soul
The Champs Featuring Dave Burgess - Tequila Party
Holiday Gift Guide: Fun & Games Edition
On The Record: Holiday Gift Guide Edition - Hendrix, Elvis and Prince
AC/DC Premiere 'Demon Fire' Music Video
Eddie Van Halen To Be Honored By Wolfgang On Radio Takeover
Metallica, Guns N' Roses, STP Offspring Suspect208 Release New Video
Babylon A.D.'s Eric Pacheco Dead At 56
Every Time I Die Stream Two New Songs
Black Veil Brides Takes Fans Behind The Scenes Of 'Scarlet Cross'
Stuck Out Streaming New Song 'Inverse'
The Kinks In The Studio For 'Lola' 50th Anniversary