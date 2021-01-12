Scott Weiland's Son 'Let Go' From Suspect208 Supergroup Over Drug Use

Scott Weiland's son Noah has been "let go" by Suspect208, the band that features the sons of members of Guns N' Roses and Metallica, due to problems with drug use.

The group features Guns N' Roses' lead guitarist Slash's son London Hudson and Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo's son Tye and until recently it was fronted by late Velvet Revolver/Stone Temple Pilot's frontman Scott Weiland's son Noah.

The group took to social media last week to explain that they have been forced to part ways with Noah. They wrote, "As many of you know, we let our singer, Noah, go. We were really close to him and it is the last thing we would've ever wanted to do, but it had to be done for his safety, as well as the longevity of the band.

"This decision was made by the band because it was the last thing we could do to keep going. Noah was not writing lyrics or lifting his weight in the band for two months before we let him go. He was heading down a dark path of drug use that got in the way of our friendship as well as the band.

"Lastly, there were many instances of blow-ups over very small issues we'd confront him with. We wish him the best, and we deeply care about him. However, we did as much as we could to help him. Thank you to those who stick with us on this journey, we are very grateful."

The band released a music video for their track "All Black" back in December. Check it out below:

