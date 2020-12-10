Cynic's Sean Malone Dead At 50

Acclaimed prog metal band Cynic have been hit with another tragedy with another death. Bassist Sean Malone has died at the age of 50. A cause of death has not been revealed.
Malone is second member of the group to pass away this year, following the death of drummer Sean Reinert back in January. Frontman Paul Masvidal broke the sad news to fans with the following, "I learned today that Sean Malone has died.
"I am numb and grief stricken. He had a brilliant mind, a gracious heart and was one of the greatest musicians I've ever encountered. I know that this is a shocking loss for so many fans whose lives he touched with his artistry, as it is for me.
"Please keep him in your thoughts and listen to his playing to celebrate his life."
Cynic and Death Drummer Sean Reinert Dead At 48
Greta Van Fleet Release 'Age Of Machine' Video- Ace Frehley Gets Animated With John 5 For Beatles Classic- Rolling Stones Announce Limited Edition Red Vinyl- Tom Petty- more
Santa's Jukebox: A Gulf Coast Christmas And More
Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets: Rock (Motorhead, Uriah Heep, Iggy And The Stooges, More)
Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets: Pop, Country, Soul
The Champs Featuring Dave Burgess - Tequila Party
On The Record: Holiday Gift Guide Edition - Hendrix, Elvis and Prince
Dierks Bentley Releases Fun New 'Gone' Video
Twenty One Pilots Surprise Fans With 'Christmas Saves The Year'
Liam Gallagher Releases 'All You're Dreaming Of' Video
Witherfall Share New Song 'Another Face'
Former Dire Straits Guitarist Jack Sonni Launches Planet Jack
Greta Van Fleet Release 'Age Of Machine' Video
Ace Frehley Gets Animated With John 5 For Beatles Classic
Rolling Stones Announce Limited Edition Red Vinyl