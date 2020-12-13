Rush Legend Neil Peart Dead At 67 2020 In Review

Rush social media post capture

Rush Legend Neil Peart Dead At 67 was the no. 1 of the top 20 stories of Jan. 2020: (hennemusic) Legendary Rush drummer Neil Peart died from brain cancer on Tuesday, January 7th, at the age of 67.

"It is with broken hearts and the deepest sadness that we must share the terrible news that on Tuesday our friend, soul brother and band mate of over 45 years, Neil, has lost his incredibly brave three and a half year battle with brain cancer (Glioblastoma)," said Rush in a statement. "We ask that friends, fans, and media alike understandably respect the family's need for privacy and peace at this extremely painful and difficult time.

"Those wishing to express their condolences can choose a cancer research group or charity of their choice and make a donation in Neil Peart's name. Rest in peace brother."

Peart had reportedly struggled through Rush's 40th anniversary R40 Live tour with some health issues, including arthritis, before the band played their final show at The Forum in Los Angeles on August 1, 2015.

Bassist and frontman Geddy Lee confirmed in late 2018 that Peart - who maintained a low profile throughout the group's career - had retired from drumming. Read more here.

Related Stories

Famed Neil Peart Early Rush Drum Set Up For Auction

Rush Legend Neil Peart Drumset Scholarship Snnounced

Neil Young Previews After The Gold Rush 50th Anniversary Reissue

Rush In The Studio For 'Power Windows' 35th Anniversary

Rush Legend Neil Peart Voted Best Prog Musician Of All Time

Fu Manchu Tribute Rush's Neil Peart With 'Working Man' Cover

Rush Legend Neil Peart To Receive All-Star Tribute

Rush's Geddy Lee Pays Tribute To Pete Way

The Sword Rock Rush Classic 'Working Man' For Lockdown Series





More Rush News



