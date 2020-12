Eric Clapton Hosts Ginger Baker Tribute Concert 2020 In Review

(hennemusic) Eric Clapton Hosts Ginger Baker Tribute Concert was a top 20 story of Feb. 2020: (hennemusic) Eric Clapton hosted a February 17 tribute concert in London in honor of his friend and Cream bandmate Ginger Baker, who passed away in October at the age of 80.

The event at the Eventim Apollo Hammersmith saw Clapton deliver a number of Cream and Blind Faith classics alongside a number of guests, including Steve Winwood, Roger Waters, Ronnie Wood, Nile Rodgers, Paul Carrack, Chris Stainton, Sonny Emory, Steve Gadd, Willie Weeks, Katie Kissoon, Sharon White and Ginger's son, Kofi Baker.

According to Rolling Stone, Clapton opened the evening with Waters for the trio of Cream tracks "Sunshine Of Your Love", "Strange Brew" and "White Room", as Wood and Rodgers joined the lineup before resurfacing late in the show.

"I called him Peter Edward," Clapton told the crowd, referencing Baker's real name. "I think he's here somewhere and he'll be playing music for you tonight and we're going to help him along. He was a scoundrel, but I loved him and he loved me and that was that. I saw some people get the rough edge of his tongue, but I never did and I feel blessed. That's why I'm doing this. I miss him."

Baker's son, Kofi, handled drums for the last half of the concert, and delivered his father's 1966 instrumental, "Toad", before the closing finale with everyone on stage for Cream's cover of the Robert Johnson classic, "Crossroads."

All proceeds of the evening went towards the charity Leonard Cheshire, an organization close to the Baker family that supports people living with disabilities. Watch videos from the show and read more here.

