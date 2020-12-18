.

David Bowie Birthday Single To Feature John Lennon And Bob Dylan Covers

Bruce Henne | 12-18-2020

Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

(hennemusic) David Bowie's team will issue his covers of John Lennon and Bob Dylan songs as a special single for the late rocker's upcoming 74th birthday on January 8.

Unreleased versions of Lennon's "Mother" and Dylan's "Tryin' To Get To Heaven" will be featured on the 7" single that will be limited to 8147 numbered copies, 1000 of which will be on cream colored vinyl available only from the official David Bowie store and Warner Music's Dig! store (the remainder will be black); both tracks will also be available to stream and download.

Originally recorded by Lennon for his 1970 album "John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band", Bowie's version of "Mother" was produced by Tony Visconti in 1998 for a Lennon tribute that never came to fruition.

Dylan's original "Tryin' To Get To Heaven" was released on his 1997 album, "Time Out Of Mind"; Bowie's version was recorded in February 1998 during the mixing sessions for the "LiveAndWell.com" album. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


