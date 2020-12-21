The Beatles: Get Back Sneak Peek Video Released

Walt Disney Studios have shared a five-minute "sneak peek" video for the upcoming "The Beatles: Get Back" documentary film from Peter Jackson.
The film will chronical the legendary band's "Let It Be" sessions and will include for the very first time, the group's iconic rooftop concert on London's Savile Row.
Jackson had this to say about the preview video, "We wanted to give the fans of The Beatles all over the world a holiday treat, so we put together this five-minute sneak peek at our upcoming theatrical film 'The Beatles: Get Back.' We hope it will bring a smile to everyone's faces and some much-needed joy at this difficult time."
Paul McCartney said of the project in an earlier statement, "I am really happy that Peter has delved into our archives to make a film that shows the truth about the Beatles recording together. The friendship and love between us comes over and reminds me of what a crazily beautiful time we had."
Ringo Starr added, "I'm really looking forward to this film. Peter is great, and it was so cool looking at all this footage. There was hours and hours of us just laughing and playing music, not at all like the version that came out.
"There was a lot of joy, and I think Peter will show that. I think this version will be a lot more peace and loving, like we really were." Watch the sneak peek below:
