The Cranberries 'Zombie' Passed 1 Billion Views 2020 In Review

Video still

The Cranberries 'Zombie' Passed 1 Billion Views was a top 20 story of April 2020: The Cranberries celebrated a major milestone after the music video for their 1994 hit "Zombie" has passed the 1 billion views mark on YouTube.

Fergal Lawler had this to say, "We are so delighted with the news that 'Zombie' has reached 1 billion views on YouTube. We are sure Dolores has a big, proud smile on her face too. Thank you so much to all our fans around the world for supporting us over so many years. Hopefully you are all safe and well and managing to find some hope and positivity in our music."

Noel Hogan said, "For 'Zombie' to reach 1 billion views has been a long road and another milestone for the band. Little did we think twenty something years ago that this song would stand the test of time and mean so much too so many. All we can say is thank you to the fans for all they have done for us."

Mike Hogan added, "I can still remember making such a great video and seeing the impact that it had - and still does - on people. Big shout out to all The Cranberries fans around the world - thanks so much." Watch the video

