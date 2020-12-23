Chris Cornell's Cover Of John Lennon Classic Lyric Video Streaming

Video still

(hennemusic) Chris Cornell's team are streaming a lyric video for the singer's cover of the classic 1980 John Lennon hit, "Watching The Wheels." The late Soundgarden singer's version of the third single from Lennon's "Double Fantasy" record is featured on the newly-released collection, "No One Sings Like You Anymore."

The project delivers Cornell's take on songs by Harry Nilsson, Ghostland Observatory, Electric Light Orchestra, Carl Hall and others alongside a new studio recording of the Prince-written "Nothing Compares 2 U"; Chris' cover of Guns N' Roses "Patience," which was released on his birthday this year and earned him his first solo Billboard No. 1 on the Mainstream Rock Songs chart, is also included.

All instruments on the album were played by Cornell and producer Brendan O'Brien. "No One Sings Like You Anymore" is now available in digital formats and will see a physical release on March 19. Watch the lyric video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

