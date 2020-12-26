Eddie Van Halen's death Was A Huge Blow To Slash

Video capture from 2015 Hollywood Bowl concert

The death of guitar legend Eddie Van Halen came a huge blow to Slash, the Guns N' Roses lead guitarist shared in a recent interview with Cleveland.com.

Slash spoke with the publication about the new brand new 'Not In This Lifetime' pinball game and during the interview he was asked about his reaction to Van Halen's death.

He responded, "That was a huge...blow. I actually met Eddie back in 1988; He came up to me at a Stevie Ray Vaughan concert and gave me a compliment on one of my guitar solos, which always sticks with me as one of the nicest, most selfless things any fellow guitar player ever did. We've were sort of friends ever since then.

"On top of the fact he's a monster musician, he was just a really good guy, a really sweet guy. Towards the end I'd been in touch with him. I knew he was in the hospital, but I didn't know to what extent. I had a vague feeling what was going on and was just sort of keeping in touch with him, but then around June or something I stopped hearing from him.

"I was in Chicago doing the pinball machine and got a text (about his death) and I was just completely shocked. It was just really sad and tragic and indelible news."

Related Stories

Wolfgang Van Halen Already Has Half Of A Second Album Ready

Sammy Hagar Shares Live Video For Van Halen Classic 2020 In Review

Van Halen Jumped Too Far Feared Templeman 2020 In Review

Eddie Van Halen Receives National Guitar Museum's Lifetime Achievement Award

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Still Has It Says Vai 2020 In Review

Roth Reflects On Van Halen Recordings With Gene Simmons 2020 In Review

Wolfgang Talks Eddie Van Halen Voicemail In 'Distance' Video

David Lee Roth Says He Was Van Halen 'Musical Director' 2020 In Review

Iron Maiden's Adrian Smith Talks Eddie Van Halen, Influences 2020 In Review

More Van Halen News