Rush Legend Neil Peart Narrates Short Film 'Growth Rings' 2020 In Review

Film poster

(hennemusic) Rush Legend Neil Peart Narrates Short Film 'Growth Rings' was a top 20 story of June 2020: Late Rush drummer Neil Peart can be heard narrating "Growth Rings", a newly-released short film by the rocker about the way music marks moments in people's lives.

"Just as the life of a tree can be understood through its growth rings," reads a synopsis, "we can look at the milestones and eras of our lives and reminiscence of the songs and bands that resonated with us during those times."

Peart "provides a powerful narrative to inspire and challenge the new generations of artists," according to producers. The drummer teamed with Edge Factor founder Jeremy Bout for the project, which follows the pair's award-winning 2018 movie, "Masters Of Resonance."

The film short arrives just six months after Peart passed away at the age of 67 after a three-and-a-half year battle with Glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

