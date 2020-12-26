.

Rush Legend Neil Peart Narrates Short Film 'Growth Rings' 2020 In Review

Bruce Henne | 12-26-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Rush Legend Neil Peart Narrates Short Film 'Growth Rings' 2020 In Review
Film poster

(hennemusic) Rush Legend Neil Peart Narrates Short Film 'Growth Rings' was a top 20 story of June 2020: Late Rush drummer Neil Peart can be heard narrating "Growth Rings", a newly-released short film by the rocker about the way music marks moments in people's lives.

"Just as the life of a tree can be understood through its growth rings," reads a synopsis, "we can look at the milestones and eras of our lives and reminiscence of the songs and bands that resonated with us during those times."

Peart "provides a powerful narrative to inspire and challenge the new generations of artists," according to producers. The drummer teamed with Edge Factor founder Jeremy Bout for the project, which follows the pair's award-winning 2018 movie, "Masters Of Resonance."

The film short arrives just six months after Peart passed away at the age of 67 after a three-and-a-half year battle with Glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Rush Legend Neil Peart Narrates Short Film 'Growth Rings' 2020 In Review

Rush Tribute Neil Peart In Animated Video 2020 In Review

Music Stars To Remember Rush Legend Neil Peart For Special

Rush's Alex Lifeson Reflects On 'Permanent Waves' 2020 In Review

Rush's Neal Peart Remembered By Mike Portnoy 2020 In Review

Rush Tour Rumor Addressed By Mike Portnoy 2020 In Review

Rush Legend Neil Peart Dead At 67 2020 In Review

Famed Neil Peart Early Rush Drum Set Up For Auction

Rush Legend Neil Peart Drumset Scholarship Snnounced

Neil Young Previews After The Gold Rush 50th Anniversary Reissue

More Rush News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Queen Stars To Rock New Year's Eve On TV With Yoshiki- Eddie Van Halen's death Was A Huge Blow To Slash- Chino Moreno's Crosses Surprise Releases First Song In 6 Years- more

Reviews

Santa's Jukebox: Santa's Mixtape Edition

Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers Edition

Santa's Jukebox: Calexico- Rick Wakeman- More

MorleyView Desmond Child

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition -Joe Bonamassa's Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea II- more

advertisement
Latest News

Queen Stars To Rock New Year's Eve On TV With Yoshiki

Eddie Van Halen's death Was A Huge Blow To Slash

Chino Moreno's Crosses Surprise Releases First Song In Six Years

Blue Oyster Cult's Albert Bouchard Announces Limited Edition Release

Vinnie Moore Releases 'Same Sun Shines' Video

Singled Out: Tripper And The Wild Things' Juno

Metallica's Best Song Selected By Fans 2020 In Review

Chris Adler Praises His Lamb Of God Replacement 2020 In Review