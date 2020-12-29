.

Journey's Neal Schon Pays Tribute To Leslie West

Michael Angulia | 12-29-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Journey's Neal Schon Pays Tribute To Leslie West
Social media capture

Journey guitarist Neal Schon took to social media on Monday (December 28th) to pay tribute to Mountain icon Leslie West, who passed away on December 23rd.

Schon shared a video tribute to West and he wrote, "What a year friends.. first Ed and now Leslie West. Wanted to pay tribute Leslie tonight as he truly was a major influence on my playing and he really taught me to Soar.

"Ever since seeing Mountain at Woodstock with 'Theme for an Imaginary Western' I was blown away by his majestic playing. God Bless Leslie RIP brother." Watch the video here.


Related Stories


Journey's Neal Schon Pays Tribute To Leslie West

Mountain Guitarist Leslie West Dead At 75

More Leslie West News

advertisement
Day In Rock

KISS and System Of A Down Lead Download Promo Released- Journey's Neal Schon Pays Tribute To Leslie West- Pink Floyd Share Animated Video For 1971 Classic- more.

Reviews

Firefall - Comet

Santa's Jukebox: Santa's Mixtape Edition

Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers Edition

Santa's Jukebox: Calexico- Rick Wakeman- More

MorleyView Desmond Child

advertisement
Latest News

KISS and System Of A Down Lead Download Promo Released

Journey's Neal Schon Pays Tribute To Leslie West

Pink Floyd Share Animated Video For 1971 Classic

Neal Morse Launches Musicians Having Coffee And Talking About Stuff

Liam Gallagher Streams Live Version Of 'All You're Dreaming Of'

Singled Out: Devil Love's Everywhere Leads The Sound

Jimmy Page Addresses Likelihood Of Future Led Zeppelin Live Shows 2020 In Review

David Lee Roth Weighs In On More Controversies With Artwork 2020 In Review