Journey's Neal Schon Pays Tribute To Leslie West

Journey guitarist Neal Schon took to social media on Monday (December 28th) to pay tribute to Mountain icon Leslie West, who passed away on December 23rd.
Schon shared a video tribute to West and he wrote, "What a year friends.. first Ed and now Leslie West. Wanted to pay tribute Leslie tonight as he truly was a major influence on my playing and he really taught me to Soar.
"Ever since seeing Mountain at Woodstock with 'Theme for an Imaginary Western' I was blown away by his majestic playing. God Bless Leslie RIP brother." Watch the video here.
Mountain Guitarist Leslie West Dead At 75
