Mountain Guitarist Leslie West Dead At 75

(hennemusic) Famed Mountain guitarist Leslie West died in a Florida hospital on December 23 at the age of 75. The rocker's brother, Larry West Weinstein, confirmed the musician's passing to Rolling Stone.
A cause of death was not immediately available, but West suffered cardiac arrest at his home near Daytona, FL on Monday and was rushed to a hospital, where he never regained consciousness.
West had his lower right leg amputated in 2011 as a result of complications from diabetes, and returned to live performances. The guitarist is survived by his wife Jenni Maurer; the couple married onstage at a Woodstock 40th anniversary concert in 2009. Read more here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
