Mountain Guitarist Leslie West Dead At 75

Best Of Mountain cover art

(hennemusic) Famed Mountain guitarist Leslie West died in a Florida hospital on December 23 at the age of 75. The rocker's brother, Larry West Weinstein, confirmed the musician's passing to Rolling Stone.

A cause of death was not immediately available, but West suffered cardiac arrest at his home near Daytona, FL on Monday and was rushed to a hospital, where he never regained consciousness.

West had his lower right leg amputated in 2011 as a result of complications from diabetes, and returned to live performances. The guitarist is survived by his wife Jenni Maurer; the couple married onstage at a Woodstock 40th anniversary concert in 2009. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

AC/DC Have A 'Mountain' Of Unreleased Material

Singled Out: Raven's Top Of The Mountain

Singled Out: Mantric's The Towering Mountain'

Kansas Release 'Throwing Mountains' Video

Built To Spill Cover Daniel Johnston's 'Mountain Top'

Neil Young Streams Footage From Mountaintop Documentary

Neil Young Announces Mountaintop Documentary Premiere

Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'The Mountain'

Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'The Mountain'

More Mountain News