.

Mountain Guitarist Leslie West Dead At 75

Bruce Henne | 12-24-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Mountain Guitarist Leslie West Dead At 75
Best Of Mountain cover art

(hennemusic) Famed Mountain guitarist Leslie West died in a Florida hospital on December 23 at the age of 75. The rocker's brother, Larry West Weinstein, confirmed the musician's passing to Rolling Stone.

A cause of death was not immediately available, but West suffered cardiac arrest at his home near Daytona, FL on Monday and was rushed to a hospital, where he never regained consciousness.

West had his lower right leg amputated in 2011 as a result of complications from diabetes, and returned to live performances. The guitarist is survived by his wife Jenni Maurer; the couple married onstage at a Woodstock 40th anniversary concert in 2009. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Mountain Guitarist Leslie West Dead At 75

AC/DC Have A 'Mountain' Of Unreleased Material

Singled Out: Raven's Top Of The Mountain

Singled Out: Mantric's The Towering Mountain'

Kansas Release 'Throwing Mountains' Video

Built To Spill Cover Daniel Johnston's 'Mountain Top'

Neil Young Streams Footage From Mountaintop Documentary

Neil Young Announces Mountaintop Documentary Premiere

Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'The Mountain'

Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'The Mountain'

More Mountain News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Slash Thinks New Guns N' Roses and Solo Music Will Come in 2021- Mountain Guitarist Leslie West Dead At 75- Scorpions Cover 'What A Wonderful World' For Christmas- more

Reviews

Santa's Jukebox: Santa's Mixtape Edition

Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers Edition

Santa's Jukebox: Calexico- Rick Wakeman- More

MorleyView Desmond Child

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition -Joe Bonamassa's Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea II- more

advertisement
Latest News

Slash Thinks New Guns N' Roses and Solo Music Will Come in 2021

Mountain Guitarist Leslie West Dead At 75

Scorpions Cover 'What A Wonderful World' For Christmas

Eddie Vedder Expands 'Matter Of Time' For Christmas Release

Singled Out: Jonas Myrin's Just A Breath Away (Noel)

Sharon Returns Home From Covid Isolation Just In Time For Christmas

Black Star Riders Stream Full 2015 Rock Hard Festival Performance

T. Rex Stream Pair Of Complete 1972 London Concerts