The Strokes Announce Stand-Alone North American Dates

The Strokes have announced that they will be playing a handful of stand-alone concert in three North American cities (Vancouver, Seattle and Inglewood) next month.

They will be kicking things off on March 5th with a concert in Vancouver, BC at the Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena that will feature support from Alvvays.

Next up, they will head to Seattle for a concert at WaMu Theater on March 9th that will also feature support from Alvvays. Then, they will wrap up the mini run in Los Angeles (Inglewood) at the Forum on March 14th where they will be supported by King Princess.





Related Stories

The Strokes, Twenty One Pilots Lead Lollapalooza Paris Lineup

The Strokes' Albert Hammond Jr. Reveals New Solo Track 'Muted Beatings'

More The Strokes News



