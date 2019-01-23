The Strokes, Twenty One Pilots Lead Lollapalooza Paris Lineup

The Strokes, Twenty One Pilots, Martin Garrix, and Orelsan have been announced as the headliners for this year's installment of Lollapalooza Paris.

The third Lollapalooza Paris is scheduled to take place on July 20th and 21st at at Hippodrome De Longchamp and will feature over 40 acts on four stages.

The lineup will also include Bad Bunny, Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals, The 1975, Eric Prydz, Jain, Tash Sultana, MØ, Jaden Smith, and more with tickets going on sale available tomorrow, January 24, at 10am local time via www.LollaParis.com.





Related Stories

Lollapalooza Headliners Announces For South American Festivals

Lollapalooza To Livestream Online

Lollapalooza Lead By Bruno Mars, The Weekend, Jack White, Arctic Monkeys

Liam Gallagher Cancels Show After Cutting Lollapalooza Set Short

Liam Gallagher's Full Lollapalooza Argentina Set Streaming Online

Royal Blood's Lollapalooza Full Performance Goes Online

Lorde and Liam Gallagher Performances Derailed at Lollapalooza 2017 In Review

Liam Gallagher Stormed Off Stage Early At Lollapalooza 2017 In Review

Depeche Mode, Gorillaz, The Killers Lead Lollapalooza Paris Lineup

More Lollapalooza News

Share this article



