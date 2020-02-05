Van Halen Tried To Recruit David Lee Roth Bandmate

Van Halen attempted to recruit David Lee Roth's first solo band bassist Billy Sheehan three separate times, according to the acclaimed musician.

Sheehan played with Roth on his debut solo album "Eat 'Em and Smile" in 1986 and the subsequent tour supporting it, and in a new interview Sheehan revealed that Van Halen also tried to hire him as their bassist three times.

Sheehan spoke with The Metal Voice about his group's Talas and Sons of Apollo and the topic of Van Halen came up. He was asked if he was ever offered the bassist position in the band and he responded, "I was offered the position as bassist three times through the years and I consider it a great honor.

"However, I am torn because I love Michael Anthony and I think he is the best bass player for Van Halen. And as much as I would have love to do that, I want to see Michael in the band. I'm not sure why they asked me to join the band, Michael is an awesome player and singer and knows what the situation was.

The first time was the tour of Fair Warning, we talked about it then, then I spoke about it with David Lee Roth, but I mostly spoke about it with Eddie Van Halen in Toronto, Canada and then the second time was 1984, Eddie showed me the stage set up we talked abut it then.

Then the last time was when I got together with Eddie and Alex Van Halen at their house."





