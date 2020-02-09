Singled Out: Derek Day's Another Day

Photo by Michael Eivaz courtesy Press Here Photo by Michael Eivaz courtesy Press Here

Rock 'n' roll singer and guitarist Derek Day recently released a new single called "Another Day" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

The inspiration behind "Another Day" stems from living life here in Los Angeles. It's a tough music scene out here, if you can even call it a "scene" anyway. As much as there are weirdos in Los Angeles, there are the same amount, if not more, critiquing conformists. There's no specific event that caused this song to be written - just plenty of instances of perhaps walking into public gatherings and being stared at for being myself. Or perhaps performing, dressing and writing material a certain way that causes wrongful judgement. This song promotes forever living in the present moment, and that any critiques can and should be paid attention to some other day, which will never come. As today is all we have.

Recording this song was so much fun! It was done at Secret Asian Man Studios in Echo Park, CA, owned and engineered by Walter Ino (The Babies, Survivor, Eagles of Death Metal). Bass laid down by Stephen "Steaks" Lyons and drums by Nate Contreras AKA Tabasko Sweet and the video was directed by John Humphreys, an up and coming filmmaker with great stylistic intuition and unorthodox yet darkly whimsical vision.

Writing this tune was also an interesting time. Completely exhausted on a keyboard a few years back on a hot afternoon, which caused the verses to be laid back and sung sluggishly with BURSTS of contentious thoughts. Tired from working the days and gigging the nights, I felt like I missed a step whenever I walked, hence the instrumental chorus coming in on the second beat. The post chorus' represent my clash to such petulant thoughts and the solo... my sweet release to all of the nonsense.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself right here!





